Before delving into today’s subject, let’s ask what should be a simple question. The title of this column is “A More Perfect Union.” Where do those words come from?
For the unaware, they come from the Preamble of the Constitution, the production of which is a story in itself. Most are certainly aware of the opening phrase: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union …” Most are certainly unaware of the backstory.
At the 1787 Philadelphia Convention, which ran May 15 to Sept. 17 and where the Constitution was framed, initially there was no proposal to include a preamble. In late July, it began to be favored and the original draft was:
“We the People of the States of (names of the 13 original states) do ordain, declare and establish the following Constitution for the Government of Ourselves and our Posterity.”
Uh, not much there to promote a surge of patriotism, is there? That’s when the Governeur stepped in, and the Preamble became a shining light projecting all the incredible aspects of the emerging democracy the United States would become.
No, not the Governor. The Governeur. One Governeur Morris of New York.
Morris was a top statesman in the new nation and, perhaps without realizing it, was positioned in the middle of what would be one of the sticking points of the U.S. for its entirety — the debate over states’ rights. Then, as in many cases now, most residents primarily thought themselves as citizens of their states. Morris believed in the concept of being a citizen of a single union of states. That belief fueled the Preamble.
The man was a walking dichotomy on multiple levels. Coming from a family of wealth, he was said to believe civilization would be lacking without an aristocracy and was against putting new “common” Western states on the same level as the original 13. That probably sounded good to Southern plantation owners. However, at the convention he spoke out against domestic slavery. James Madison said Morris believed the Constitution’s purpose was to protect humanity and there simply was no place for slavery. Morris also championed the right to worship without interference.
It must have been fate that Morris was the head of the Committee of Style, and is largely credited with recasting the Preamble into the wondrous syntax we know today. For that, we can thank this man who lost a leg in a carriage accident in 1780 and died in 1816 under peculiar circumstances after causing internal injuries and an infection when he used a piece of whalebone as a catheter. Not a recommended procedure.
Enough about the bones of whales. It’s time for today’s look at the “Civics (History and Government) Questions for the Naturalization Test,” the document of 100 questions this column is based upon. An applicant for U.S. citizenship is asked 10 of the questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test.
One privilege of citizenship is voting, and today, voting rights are a big topic of discussion as some states have passed more restrictive regulations. In Arizona, legislators are looking to eliminate most early voting and have petitioned the state Supreme Court to rule against it.
Information regarding the right to vote is important for a would-be new citizen, and certainly, voting is covered in the naturalization test.
That brings us to question No. 48:
There are four amendments to the Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them.
15th Amendment, 1869: A male citizen of any race can vote.
This was primarily aimed at former slaves but also affected a slew of other categories. There were voting restrictions on foreign-born citizens, ethnic Chinese in the West and Southerners who had supported the Confederacy. The scope remained limited, however; and states found ways around the new law. There was no mention of women or prohibiting a poll tax. More about that coming right up.
19th Amendment, 1920: Any citizen can vote (women get the right).
Just look to New Jersey for some interesting background on this. In 1776 the state allowed all inhabitants of legal age who met other requirements to vote. Women had the right until 1807. After some controversial elections in which voting fraud was alleged (sound familiar?), with claims that men who dressed like women were casting a second vote, women were disenfranchised. It took until the early part of the 20th century, thanks to the work of Susan B. Anthony and other suffragettes, for women to finally gain the right to vote.
24th Amendment, 1964: You don’t have to pay (a poll tax) to vote.
Can you imagine having to pay to vote? Sounds impossible, doesn’t it? But if you know people who voted in the 1960s, ask them about it. They may recall the poll tax. Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia still had a poll tax when the amendment was ratified in 1964. Southern states of the former Confederacy instituted the tax before the 20th century to prevent Blacks, poor whites and women from casting votes. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1937 the tax was constitutional and didn’t reverse that opinion until 1966.
26th Amendment, 1971: Citizens 18 and older can vote.
The saying was “old enough to fight, old enough to vote.” This amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 and was fueled by American young men being drafted during the Vietnam War. The movement began during World War II when the age for the military draft was lowered to 18, but the voting age stayed at 21. In 1943 Georgia became the first state to allow 18-year-olds to vote in state and local elections. There was strong support for lowering the voting age, but it became caught up in legality and the stance that neither states nor Congress had the right to change the age; it required a Constitutional amendment. That happened on March 10, 1971, in an unanimous vote of the U.S. Congress. In just two months, the shortest time in history for an amendment ratification, the states OK’d the 26th Amendment.