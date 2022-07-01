“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness … “
Sound familiar? It should. It’s the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence and it paved the way for the emancipation from England for what would become the United States of America.
In the “Civics (History and Government) Questions for the Naturalization Test,” the document of 100 questions this column is based upon, an applicant for U.S. citizenship is asked 10 of the questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test.
You don’t have to read far through the test to find questions relating to the declaration:
8. What did the Declaration of Independence do?
Acceptable answers are 1) announced our independence (from Great Britain); 2) declared our independence (from Great Britain); 3) said that the United States is free (from Great Britain)
9. What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?
Those were clearly expressed in that second paragraph; life, liberty, pursuit of happiness.
The Revolutionary War was well under way by the time the Declaration of Independence was created. Fighting began on April 19, 1775, and it wasn’t until July 4, 1776, the declaration became a reality.
But was it really July 4?
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress, the governing body of the 13 colonies, voted for independence. On July 4, the declaration was finalized as a written document, and July 4, 1776, is shown as its official date. John Hancock and Charles Thompson (president and secretary of the Continental Congress) signed the draft that day. But the official copy wasn't approved by all 56 signers until Aug. 2.
The process actually began on June 11. The Congress appointed a Committee of Five, which included John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Robert R. Livingston and Roger Sherman. The committee determined what should be included in the document and, pushed by Adams, agreed that Jefferson should write the first draft.
Jefferson, later our third president, wasn’t so sure, and by some accounts was a little nervous about taking on the task. Adams calmed him down by providing a few drinks.
About Jefferson and Adams: they weren’t adverse to taking a sip now and then. Or, perhaps several sips.
Adams was said to begin each day with a draft of hard cider before breakfast. He drank three glasses of Madeira, a wine that could be fortified with rum, every night before bed. Jefferson was a serious connoisseur of wine. As president, it was said he imported more than 20,000 bottles for his personal collection.
Thusly, great documents can be initiated.
Jefferson likely wrote the draft quickly. After consulting the others and making changes, the committee presented a copy to the Congress on June 28.
Congress took the document under review and revision. Jefferson said Congress "mangled" his version, but the declaration in the end was what Jefferson biographer John Ferling called "the majestic document that inspired both contemporaries and posterity.”
Adams summed it up nicely:
“I am well aware of the toil and blood and treasure it will cost us to maintain this declaration, and support and defend these states. Yet through all the gloom I see the rays of ravishing light and glory. I can see that the end is worth all the means. This is our day of deliverance.”
And thus began the Fourth of July, a celebration of independence but also a party of sorts that emerged decades later.
Bring on the fireworks and the barbecues.
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, Americans spend $1 billion on fireworks each July, and the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council estimates 150 million hot dogs are consumed on July 4. Wonder how long it would take 13-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut to slam those down.
There are somber remembrances, too. The new One World Trade Center building in New York City, completed in 2014, is 1,776 feet high, symbolizing the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.
No matter how you celebrate the Fourth of July, recall those truths that shall be held to be self-evident. Be thankful for the Continental Congress, the Committee of Five and the efforts they contributed to what became the United States. Dedicate some part of the day to solidifying and honoring the American way of life that was ushered in by the Declaration of Independence.