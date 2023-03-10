Cold, hard cash. Or warm, inviting cash. Or any variant in between. If it’s green, if it’s legal tender and if it’s in decent supply, Americans are happy.
But mull this for a moment: How and why did it become green, legal and supplied? We’ll take a peak at our monetary system, prompted by the test that determines United States citizenship.
“A more perfect union.” It’s the name of this column, but the words come from the U.S. Constitution, a document those wishing to become citizens of the United States must become familiar with. Part of the process is taking the “Civics (History and Government) Questions for the Naturalization Test,” which this column is based on. It is a document of 100 questions. An applicant is asked 10 of the 100 questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test.
We’ll take a look at one question that includes multiple answers, one of which that has a reference to moolah.
Question No. 41:
Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?
Possible answers:
to print money
to declare war
to create an army
to make treaties
We’ll concentrate on the money printing aspect in this column; in future columns we’ll take a look at some of the other items.
Green? Yes, the color of money is green. But it wasn’t always. According to mycreditunion.gov, an official website of the United States government, early American colonists used English, Spanish and French money while they were under English rule. However, in 1775, when the Revolutionary War became inevitable, the Continental Congress authorized the issuance of currency to finance the conflict. Paul Revere, a noted silversmith, engraver and midnight rider (“The British are coming!”) made the first plates for this “Continental Currency.”
Early paper money was tan with black or red ink. But when the federal government began issuing its own currency to help finance the war, a problem arose. Counterfeiting was rampant at the time; scofflaws often would scratch off faded ink from bills and change the dollar amount.
To prevent this, one side of these new bills was printed in a green-black ink, which was less likely to fade, says Mark Anderson of the Museum of American Finance in New York City. Hence, greenbacks. And when photography came into the picture some years later, since green wouldn’t show up on black-and-white-only photos, it was easy to distinguish between a real bill and a photographed copy.
These days, color is in vogue. Money has tints of purple, copper and blue. The monetary kaleidoscope is part of the Treasury Department’s continuing effort to undermine modern sophisticated methods of counterfeiting.
Legal tender? Regardless of when it was produced, all U.S. currency is legal tender. Cash largely was coins in the country’s early days, then Congress passed the “Mint Act” in 1792, which created the U.S. coinage system and anointed the dollar bill as the kingpin of currency. Martha Washington, the better half of then-President George Washington, was the initial benefactor as the first coins struck in 1793 at the Philadelphia Mint were given to her. The coins and the act that certified them were significant: not only did the U.S. have its own cash system, but it became the first country to go to the decimal system for money.
The government didn’t issue paper money in large amounts until 1861. That came with the onset of the Civil War when cash was need to finance the fighting. The first paper money was known as demand notes, or more commonly, greenbacks. The next year Congress shed the demand notes and began providing United States notes, also called legal tender notes.
The supply system? Creating money is not an easy undertaking. Producing greenbacks involves a high degree of specialization in people and equipment. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is the manufacturer, with facilities in Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas. The process includes designers, who according to the bureau, “work closely with engravers, who use a combination of traditional and modern techniques to engrave the portrait on the front, the vignette on the back, the ornamentation, and the lettering. Each engraving consists of numerous detailed fine lines, dots and dashes that vary in size and shape. The magnificent artistry and skill of the engraver brings the portrait to life with an array of traditional tools and cutting-edge digital technology.
“The intricate carvings and etchings … are engraved into a network of fine lines and grooves into steel dies that are transferred and processed to create working printing plates. After careful inspection and minor repair if needed, these plates are cleaned and polished. The working plate is chrome-plated for hardness and is then ready to go on the printing press.”
So there you have it, cash at hand. Which then becomes cash in hand, which somehow seems to disappear quite quickly for many of us.
Now, interested in some money trivia?
The largest bill ever produced was a 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 bill – a Hungarian Pengő in 1946. It was worth about $.20 U.S.
The US dollar originally was based on gold, but in 1971 President Richard Nixon eliminated that in an effort to stem inflation. Thus began pure fiat currencies (a currency that is accepted because a government says it’s legal tender) and the risk that we lose mastery over money if we rely too heavily on the printing press instead of the gold standard, as some claim is happening today.
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing uses nearly nine tons of ink to print 26 million currency notes each day, with a face value of approximately $974 million.
A quarter has 119 grooves around the edge; a dime has 118. The grooves were added to keep people from scraping off the coin faces and selling them as precious metals.
And lastly, a North Carolina farm boy funded the country for 25 years. In 1803, 12-year-old Conrad Reed found a 17-pound gold nugget on his father’s farm. It supplied all the gold for the nation’s mints until 1829.