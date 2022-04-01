It is the greatest judicial establishment in the United States, referred to as the high court.
But how much do citizens really know about the Supreme Court, its function, proclivities and its powers? The court is in the headlines when it comes to appointing a new member, including the current confirmation process of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and in the decision of major cases, but other than that, how much thought or attention does the court receive?
This lack of knowledge may be even more critical when it comes to citizenship and the naturalization test. Fortunately for those seeking to become U.S. citizens, the 100 civics questions on the test fairly gloss over the Supreme Court with just three queries:
No. 36: What is the highest court in the United States?
No. 37: How many justices are on the Supreme Court?
No. 38: Who is the Chief Justice of the United States now?
Not a lot of research is necessary for the would-be citizen if the official administering the test decides to ask Nos. 36, 37 or 38. The answers are fairly obvious: the Supreme Court; nine; and John Roberts, chief justice since Sept. 29, 2005.
There should be more study required of a citizen applicant regarding the most important judicial body in the land. And when it comes to Arizona applicants, three names should be common knowledge: Rehnquist, O’Connor and Miranda.
The establishment of the Supreme Court was created via Article III of the Constitution: “The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish.” Part of that article established lifetime tenure for the justices: “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.”
The first Congress created the Judiciary Act of 1789, which got the ball rolling, but the current lineup of eight justices and a chief justice wasn’t finalized until the Judiciary Act of 1869.
The concept of the separation of powers — executive, legislative and judicial branches — that was decided at the 1787 Constitutional Convention was a somewhat different idea, as judicial matters previously had been subject to the executive, or royal, authority.
However, the judicial branch has proven to be a crucial element in the structure of the United States. A national court system also begat a conflict that remains vibrant today — the concept of states’ rights versus national control.
Over the years the high court has been a fairly solid entity. According to “Constitutional Precedent in Supreme Court Reasoning” by David Schultz, professor of law at the University of Minnesota, it has reversed its own constitutional precedents 145 times — barely one-half of 1%. One of its biggest about-faces came in 1954’s Brown v. Board of Education, which banned racial segregation. That dumped 1896’s Plessy v. Ferguson, which OK’d “separate but equal” and paved the path for Jim Crow laws.
Politics has been more of an issue recently, a diversion from earlier courts that appeared to be fairly free of such concerns. A conservative-liberal dichotomy has permeated the confirmation hearings of recent appointees, and although one would hope the Constitution always rules the day when it comes to decisions, the court obviously is recognized as part conservative (Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) and part liberal (Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan).
There are Arizona ties to the court. In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor, a judge and elected official in the state, became the first woman justice, serving until her retirement in 2006. William Rehnquist, a Phoenix attorney, was appointed to the high court in 1972. On Sept. 26, 1986, he became the 16th chief justice of the Supreme Court and served until his death in 2005, making him the fourth-longest tenured chief justice.
Then there is Ernesto Miranda. When Steve McGarrett of “Hawaii Five-O” tells his partner to “Book ‘em, Danno” he knows that the bad guy is going to receive his Miranda Rights beforehand. This was based on a case in which Miranda was arrested on a rape charge. His counsel’s belief that his rights had been violated by the Phoenix Police Department led to a case that went all the way to the high court. On June 13, 1966, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote the opinion in Miranda v. Arizona. It stated that a person in custody must be informed of his right to remain silent and have the right to counsel. That initiated the Miranda warning cards that were distributed to police departments around the country.
A side note: Barry Silverman of Phoenix, a senior circuit judge on the U.S. 9th District Court of Appeals, became acquainted with Miranda and wrote an unpublished book about him.
Silverman’s take?
“As serial sex offenders go, he was a nice guy,” Silverman said. “Very polite. Very courteous, well spoken. Immaculately groomed; if you were making a movie and you needed somebody to play a sex offender, you wouldn't hire this guy. He looked like a really normal fellow. Just goes to show you, sex offenders can look like anybody.”
So, are you interested in sitting on the high court? Not a bad gig; as of 2021, associated justices receive a yearly salary of $268,300. One caveat, however: it would behoove you to be a graduate of Harvard or Yale law school. Of the nine sitting justices, only Amy Coney Barrett (University of Notre Dame) did not received her Juris Doctor degree from either of those esteemed Ivy League establishments.