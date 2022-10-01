Most folks know there are three branches of government in the United States — executive, judicial and legislative. They know the executive branch is where the head of state resides: the president, the governor. They know the judicial branch is the courts system, from the Supreme Court down to justice courts. And they know the legislative branch consists of the lawmakers, U.S. and state representatives and senators.
But how much knowledge do people have about their legislators? Do they know why terms are different? Do they know what perks are available? Do they know about term limits?
For a person eager to become a U.S. citizen, these items should not be passed off as unimportant. They should have a decent insight on how the country operates. Part of the process in becoming a citizen is taking the “Civics (History and Government) Questions for the Naturalization Test,” which this column is based on. It is a document of 100 questions. An applicant is asked 10 of the 100 questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test.
Two of the questions on the test pertain to legislative matters. They are:
No. 13: How many U.S. senators are there?
No. 19: We elect a U.S. senator for how many years?
There are 100 U.S. senators, two from each state, and each is elected for a six-year term. The members of the House of Representatives would be determined by a state’s population and would serve two-year terms. During the framing of the Constitution and the creation of the legislative bodies, the Founding Fathers came up with a stroke of genius. Not so much that there would be two bodies, the Senate and the House of Representatives; but how and why those bodies would be established.
The Senate would be the “anchor” of government, a big brother, so to speak. With two from each state serving six-year terms, James Madison let it be known that the Constitution’s framers saw the Senate as a “necessary fence” against the “fickleness and passion” that was prevalent in the public and those elected to the House for two-year terms. George Washington is said to have told Thomas Jefferson that the framers had created the Senate to “cool” House legislation just as a saucer was used to cool hot tea.
The process wasn’t set in stone. Originally, senators were selected by the state Legislatures. In 1913 the Seventeenth Amendment provided for the direct popular election of senators.
Another interesting move: Senators are divided into three group, or classes, whose terms are staggered and a different class is elected every two years. Class 3 senators are up for election in November; Class 1 elections will be held in 2024 and Class 2 in 2026. This was another safeguard against a wave of “fickleness and passion” a legislative body could be subject to.
A senator often is under extreme pressure in Washington and at home to perform in a stellar manner. Sometimes that happens; sometimes it doesn’t. But the perks aren’t half bad.
For starters, there is a base annual salary of $174,000. That goes with up to 239 days off each year, including the entire month of August. Along with that goes free airport parking, mostly free flights and a strong retirement plan among other items.
There have been incidences of malfeasance. Twelve senators have been charged with crimes while in office, the most recent Bob Menendez, D-N.J., indicted of bribery, conspiracy and mail fraud in 2015. The charges were dropped in 2018, but the Senate Select Committee on Ethics severely admonished him.
The Constitution requires all senators to be at least 30 years old, but it was common to overlook that in the early days of the Union. John Eaton of Tennessee was 28 years, 4 months and 29 days old when the entered the Senate in 1818. There have been five senators younger than 30. President Joe Biden just squeaked in at 30 years, 1 month, 14 days in 1973 and served until 2009.
Strom Thurmond of South Carolina was the oldest to serve, leaving office on Jan. 3, 2003, at 100 years, 29 days. The fourth oldest to serve was Arizona’s Carl Hayden at 91 years, 3 months, 1 day.
Robert Byrd of West Virginia was the longest-serving senator. He was 92 years, 7 months and 8 days old when he died in office on June 28, 2010, after being in the chamber for 51 years, 5 months and 26 days.
Byrd was one of 301 senators to die in office. Eight have passed away since 200 while serving, the most recent Arizona’s John McCain on Aug. 25, 2018, in the second session of the 115th Congress.
Then there was Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia, who served from Nov. 21, 1922, to Nov. 22, 1922. Yes, one day. Felton was appointed to the seat as a symbolic gesture to the females in the state, and by being sworn in Felton became the first woman senator. Walter F. George, who won a special election for the seat, then took over.