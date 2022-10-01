Most folks know there are three branches of government in the United States — executive, judicial and legislative. They know the executive branch is where the head of state resides: the president, the governor. They know the judicial branch is the courts system, from the Supreme Court down to justice courts. And they know the legislative branch consists of the lawmakers, U.S. and state representatives and senators.

But how much knowledge do people have about their legislators? Do they know why terms are different? Do they know what perks are available? Do they know about term limits?

