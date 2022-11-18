A note of thanks Nov 18, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Friends & Supporters,Thank you for everything — for your generous donations, for your time, for your tireless support and encouragement.Though I am disappointed with the results of the election I am comforted to know that so many hard-working and visionary people came together to present a strong and vibrant campaign.I ran to bring seasoned steady leadership to Sierra Vista to further the great progress I helped bring for the last 10½ years as council member and mayor pro tem.Unfortunately, the voters made a different choice.I am particularly appreciative of our great and tireless campaign volunteers that catapulted the campaign into the local spotlight. Without you, this would not have been a fight.I want to particularly thank Jane Strain, who never wavered in her support and fierce determination to ensure I ran the best campaign possible.For me the struggle does not end. I know this is true for you, as well.Again, I thank you with all my heart for your support the whole way through.Sincerely,Rachel Gray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Campaign Struggle Volunteer Politics Jane Strain Voter Council Member Mayor Most Popular Man who shot 2 people at Huachuca City RV business arrested; 1 victim dead Buena High basketball players disciplined over alleged abuse, online video Injured employee tried to warn about shooter, RV business owner says Attempted murder trial unfolding in Cochise County Superior Court Woman who struck bicyclist and left gets jail, probation Douglas City Council moving forward with proposed purchase of old Food City building Man charged with child molestation offenses requests settlement conference Supervisors Crosby, Judd withdraw suit against election director 2 supervisors sue elections director for refusing hand count Jury convicts man of attempted first-degree murder, other crimes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search