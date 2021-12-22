The arrival of another Christmas holiday has reminded me of an inspiring event many decades ago in Vietnam that made a permanent imprint on my soul.
It was Christmas Eve 1967, and I was serving with the 3rd Marine Division as a tank platoon leader at a firebase named Con Thien, located just below the Demilitarized Zone separating North from South Vietnam. My M48 Patton tank crew was spending the night atop OP-2, one of three hillocks that comprised Con Thien.
Shortly before midnight, several red, green and white signal flares began launching skyward from Marine positions around the base perimeter. Then several Marines nearby commenced loudly singing Christmas carols, somewhat off key, but nobody cared. My tank radio came on and an obviously irate senior NCO was yelling at his Marines, “Knock it off!” But that only inspired those homesick American boys to fire off more flares and sing louder.
Then, I peered off to my right toward Gio Linh, another U.S. Marine firebase 6 miles distant. Christmas-colored flares were shooting skyward over there. Looking off to our rear, I saw the same thing happening at two other distant Marine fire bases. It was an unforgettable, magical night.
I made a vow then and there, that if I survived Vietnam, every Christmas holiday from then on would always be celebrated to the max. Fifty-four years later, I have carried out that promise every Christmas without fail.
James Coan of Sierra Vista is the author of a book on the Vietnam War, "Time in the Barrel: A Marine’s Account of the Battle for Con Thien," Univ. of Alabama Press, 2019.