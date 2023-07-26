Arizona has the fifth largest aerospace and defense manufacturing employment base. In order to continue growing and expanding our place in the industry, our representatives must continue support for influential programs like the AH-64E Apache helicopter.
The Apache is the world’s most advanced attack helicopter and it has been manufactured in Arizona for decades. It supports approximately 13,000 jobs and 49 companies across the state, creating an estimated $667 million in annual economic impact. The Apache also undergoes extensive flight testing in Arizona.
Programs like Apache provide Arizona with long-term economic opportunity. A report released by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee found that college-educated adults “frequently move for job-related reasons.” While other states, including those in the Midwest and the Rust Belt, are trying to find solutions to the extensive “brain drain” occurring among their younger residents, Arizona has been building a business climate that incentivizes our talent to stay. The quality, career-building employment opportunities in our state’s aerospace sector gives young talent exciting career options that can grow with them.
Arizona is rapidly becoming a top-tier professional destination for the next generation, but if we want to remain competitive with states like Texas and Florida, we must invest in the industries and programs that will attract and retain the best and brightest our nation has to offer — that includes the Apache.
Mignonne Hollis is the executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation and founder of the Aerospace Arizona Association.