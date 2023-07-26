 Arizona has the fifth largest aerospace and defense manufacturing employment base. In order to continue growing and expanding our place in the industry, our representatives must continue support for influential programs like the AH-64E Apache helicopter.

The Apache is the world’s most advanced attack helicopter and it has been manufactured in Arizona for decades. It supports approximately 13,000 jobs and 49 companies across the state, creating an estimated $667 million in annual economic impact. The Apache also undergoes extensive flight testing in Arizona.

