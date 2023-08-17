In 2011 we encountered the Monument Fire.
This was quite a test of our community strength and togetherness as we had to fight the fire, deal with evacuations and try to rebuild some burned out areas.
The Monument Fire caused some evacuations and some thoughts of evacuation routes. In essence, how do we get out of Sierra Vista ?
I recall we were preparing to evacuate patients from Sierra Vista Regional Health Center to Tucson hospitals, which fortunately we did not have to do. That would have been a real challenge!
Disaster strikes without warning and catches many of us off guard and ill prepared for what might happen unless we make a conscious effort to take steps in advance to be prepared
The horrible disaster on Maui made me think about our current preparedness.
As I was sending prayers and positive thoughts of help to the residents of that devastated community, I was also pondering how to send financial contributions to the people on Maui who have lost everything (Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org)
I also was wondering if a disaster like the Monument Fire could/would ever happen again in Sierra Vista, which brings me to the topic of disaster preparedness.
There’s really not a shortage of resources for disaster preparedness. All you have to do is put disaster preparedness in Google and you’ll get a plethora of information.
In preparing for a disaster, the secret is not so much what you’ll find in Google but the questions you can ask about your personal situations.
For example, how are you going to rendezvous with family members who are not home when the disaster occurs ? One suggestion has been to identify a location to meet or decide under some circumstances to shelter in place. And does everybody have family members’ telephone numbers? And if they don’t, shouldn’t they ?
In a disaster the one major focus is finding missing individuals, so establishing a rendezvous will help with that problem.
Then we have out-of-town family members who will be trying to contact family members in the disaster area. How do you alleviate that situation?
You may even want to identify some alternative scenarios depending on the event. In essence, we’ll do one thing for floods and another for fires. One size doesn’t necessarily fit all!
If you have pets, how are you going to save them? And what about other animals: horses, goats or burros?
During the Monument Fire I recall a community corral being established at the south end of the mall.
Quite possibly there may not be any food or water available. Have you thought about a disaster kit that contains food, water and pet food? And don’t forget a non-electric can opener and flashlight!
Then there are your family prescriptions. Are you going to include those in your disaster kit ?
These are just a few questions to ask yourself as you work on a family disaster plan.
Another series of questions include computers. If you have your family data on a desktop or laptop how do you address that problem if you have to evacuate?
The county has an emergency alert program, but do you know what the disaster signals are and where you can hear them?
Also, do you know what the emergency management services are in the various Cochise County communities and how to contact them ?
And for the aftermath of a disaster, rebuilding, is your home owner's insurance sufficient?
It’s hard to imagine disasters occurring, but they do. A disaster can strike at any moment with little notice. Just remember the Monument Fire.
So being prepared is something to “be,” You only get one chance!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD, has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.