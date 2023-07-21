Dan Newhouse

Arizonans deserve energy independence, lower prices, and security in their futures. Yet federal bureaucrats have forced them to forgo all of the above in favor of relying on America’s adversaries for critical resources that are right in their own backyards.

Over the past two years, Arizonans have experienced higher prices in almost every aspect of their lives. From car prices to the cost of household goods, there has been no shortage of pain felt. It doesn’t have to be this way, though. If we tap in to the vast resources that are — literally — under our feet, we can reduce these costs while creating thousands of jobs for hardworking Arizonans, from construction to full-time employment. Historically, jobs related to copper mining have been a major economic boost for Arizonans. So, why would we limit these opportunities and possibilities?

