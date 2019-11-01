The tiny disk of the planet Mercury will “transit” the disk of the sun on the morning of Veteran’s Day, November 11. We will be able to watch as the solar system’s inner most planet inches its way across the disk of our star. It will present a small sharp-edged black disk that observers will see move in real time.
From our perspective on Earth, only the inner two planets, Venus and Mercury, can be seen to cross the disk of the sun. Transits of Venus are quite rare and a “twice in a lifetime” event. Venus transits usually come in pairs separated by about 8 years. These paired transits, however, are themselves separated by 105.5 or 121.5 years. We saw Venus backlit by the sun in June of 2004 and again in June of 2012. The next pair of Venus transits occur in 2117 and 2125.
Transits of Mercury are more frequent and can occur at intervals of either 3.5, 7, 9.5, 10, or 13 years. The last one was 3.5 years ago in May of 2016 and the next one will be 13 years from now in November 2032. It is interesting to note that Mercury transits can only occur in May or November and Mercury appears larger and moves slower during the May transits than it does during the November transits.
The frequency and repetition of Mercury’s transits follow a rather complex pattern because its orbit is highly eccentric (its distance from the sun varies from 29 to 44 million miles) and is tipped 7 degrees from Earth’s orbit.
This month’s transit lasts 5 hours and 31 minutes, but since it will start during the hours of darkness, it will be about an hour into the event at sunrise (about 6:39 am). If the skies are clear, the event will be quite observable by the time the planet reaches mid-transit at 8:20 am. Third contact, the point at which the leading edge of the planet reaches the edge of the solar disk, is at 11:03 am and Mercury’s whole diameter will be off the face of the sun two minutes later at 11:05.
Watching Mercury cross our sun is an analog for a technique that astronomers use to detect planets around other stars. The dimming of distant suns by extra-solar planets in transit across their star can actually be detected to reveal the planet’s presence. As you might imagine, this requires an incredible degree of precision. From Earth, Mercury will be just 10 arc seconds in diameter and cover 1/194 of the sun’s surface during this transit. It will dim the sun by an imperceptible amount. Imagine trying to measure that tiny drop in brightness from hundreds, even thousands of lightyears distance. Most planets detected in this way are large, but a few are Mercury-sized and even smaller.
Observing this event means looking at the sun, of course, and that can be quite dangerous. Unless you are an experienced observer with a proper solar telescope, it is not recommended that you try to observe the event yourself. Instead, you can view the event with members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club at the Patterson Observatory. Weather permitting, there will be solar telescopes set up at the observatory starting just after sunrise on Monday November 11 and the public is invited to come share in the view, free of charge. The Patterson Observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Avenue and is made available through the generosity of the University South Foundation and the volunteer efforts of the Huachuca Astronomy Club. Telescopes will be available until the end of the transit at 11:05 am unless clouds force cancelation.
The Patterson Observatory is also the place to come observe the night sky on Thursday, November 21. Doors will open at 6 pm for a family friendly open house observing event. Admission is free, but donations, which benefit the University South Foundation, are gratefully accepted. You’ll be able to enjoy a close conjunction of the two brightest planets in our sky, Jupiter and Venus, that night. The two planets are close together all month. Higher in the sky will be Saturn, the ringed jewel of our solar system. It is a treat in a telescope that shouldn’t be missed. The event is canceled if the sky turns cloudy. You can check the recording at 520- 458-8278 extension 2214 for a cancellation message.
TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club