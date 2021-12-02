We have all witnessed the devastating impact of COVID-19 on communities throughout the country. Those of us who live in rural communities know that our small businesses have been hit even harder. If you are one of the folks running or working at a small business along the border or have been impacted through a job or business loss, you know the pain caused by closures and restrictions on cross-border trade and travel.
The good news: Earlier this year, we saw a little light at the end of the tunnel when bipartisan legislation was introduced to address this issue. The bill, S.327 and its House companion, was sponsored by members of multiple states, with Arizona at the front.
This bill is exactly what we need to get borderlands small business owners affected by the pandemic back on their feet. If passed, the legislation would provide Small Business Administration grants of up $500,000 for small businesses affected by pandemic border closures.
The bad news: The legislation has not made it to the final stretch. It needs help from all of us. Let your representatives and senators know that too much is at stake, and we need action on this bill now. Sen. Kelly, who was the primary sponsor of the bill, needs to know how important his work on this bill is to us, and so does Sen. Sinema.
Let me be clear — this is not a handout. It’s a hand-up. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. The investment the SBA will make will have ripple effects for decades to come.
For all the elected officials reading this, like Sens. Kelly and Cornyn (R-Texas) who have helped with this important issue, thank you! For those who have border communities in your district and have yet to join in support of this, the time is now.
For my friends and neighbors, would you join me in spreading the word?
Mignonne Hollis is the executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation. With more than a decade of hands-on economic development experience promoting and supporting industries in rural Arizona, Hollis brings small business executive experience and real-life experience of living in a rural community to economic development. Although her focus is on rural Arizona, Hollis is dedicated to making an economic impact throughout the entire state. She serves on the board of the International Association for Economic Development and is the immediate past board president of the Arizona Association for Economic Development. She also serves as the executive director of Aerospace Arizona.