There are literal decades worth of underutilized psychological research relating to motivation and satisfaction in the workplace that applies to the business sector. For lack of a more polished adjective, that is bananas.
When employees are satisfied with their jobs, they are more likely to be committed to the company. Any employee who is both satisfied and committed is more likely to have better performance, attendance and engagement. Theories of satisfaction and motivation are integral to one another; when the needs or desires that drive motivation are met, employees should feel a greater sense of job satisfaction.
As early as 1943, a young American psychologist named Abraham Maslow was asking himself the timeless existential question of what he was doing with his life. Jokes aside, Maslow put forth one of the most paramount theories of human motivation, the hierarchy of needs. His notion suggested that there are tiers of human needs forming a pyramid, at the pinnacle of which is our innate desire to achieve self-actualization by fulfilling our true potential.
In 1976, another American psychologist, Edwin Locke, blazed in with a theory called Range of Affect that tells us the discrepancy in what we believed or wanted our jobs to be and what they are indicates our level of satisfaction. What an exceedingly simple concept, yet it is so widely disregarded. Think back to when you saw the job listing for your current position. I am willing to bet a dollar that some aspects have yet to meet the expectations you had upon accepting the job. Even if the hiring manager did not promise it directly, your perceived breach of the company’s obligations is enough to impact your job satisfaction negatively.
For example, a vague phrase detailing a flexible schedule might have indicated to a candidate that they would have more liberty in choosing work hours, but to the company the statement meant that the employee was required to be flexible to their scheduling needs. If both employer and employee fail to clarify this point in the hiring process, both may end up feeling jilted.
When crafting a job posting, be truthful, transparent and well informed. If you do not know what the job duties truly entail, find out. Ask someone who has performed the role for a list of daily, weekly and monthly tasks. This task list will also prepare you for selecting relevant knowledge, skills and abilities needed to perform the job successfully. Likewise, there are better ways to liven up a job posting than to omit negative aspects or outright lie.
For instance, if you cannot match your competitor’s pay rate, own that and find another avenue to level the proverbial playing field. When I was around 19 years old, I worked part-time at a locally-owned Japanese eatery with roughly four tables. While the tips were abysmal, I stayed because every evening after we closed, all the staff would sit down for Bangohan, or a “family” dinner. It was lovely to have that sense of community and have a home-cooked meal.
While the employer should be transparent about the job, the company and its culture, responsibility also falls on the potential employee to assess and express their values or expectations. This can be difficult, as we may not know red flags to look out for or which questions to ask. And in reality, we operate in a world brimming with business taboo in which job interviews are as romanticized (and borderline fraudulent) as a first date. Very rarely are nitty-gritty topics examined, but perhaps they should be.
As a job seeker, if you know that you thrive on praise and positive affirmation, ask your prospective employer what systems they have in place for feedback, performance review, professional development and recognition. If the individual interviewing you stares blankly at you, proceed with caution. Although research has told us that communication, growth, and autonomy are among the common denominators that make a happy workplace, they are not guaranteed. If a company does not have any guidelines around basic facets of employee relations such as those listed above, it is a distinct possibility that dissatisfaction might be looming.
So this is where job satisfaction starts, but most certainly not where it ends. In the following few articles, I will discuss maintaining and recharging motivation for yourself and your employees.
Please send suggestions, questions, comments, or concerns to chelseathebaum@gmail.com; it would be my pleasure to address them.