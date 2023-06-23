Acupuncture Health & Wellness is more than just an acupuncture clinic. It is a place of hope and caring.

Debra Lapiers, a licensed acupuncturist, knows how it feels to lose someone to cancer. Many people, in fact. In 2017, Debra’s father passed away from a combination of prostate and bone cancer. This has created a drive in Debra to help others dealing with the devasting news of cancer, whether it’s a patient, family member or caregiver.

Tags