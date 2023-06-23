Acupuncture Health & Wellness is more than just an acupuncture clinic. It is a place of hope and caring.
Debra Lapiers, a licensed acupuncturist, knows how it feels to lose someone to cancer. Many people, in fact. In 2017, Debra’s father passed away from a combination of prostate and bone cancer. This has created a drive in Debra to help others dealing with the devasting news of cancer, whether it’s a patient, family member or caregiver.
Debra Lapiers has more than a decade of experience reducing pain, clearing allergies, and fighting the side effects of cancer treatments. Specializing in gentle Japanese-style acupuncture, Debra uses that expertise to keep patients comfortable during their treatments.
By focusing on keeping Acupuncture Health & Wellness at the forefront of integrative health care, Debra has been able to put the acupuncture certifications she earned at Bastyr University and Memorial Sloan Kettering to good use. Over the years, her strengths have garnered recognition for helping patients to live their best, fullest lives each year. The joy of helping each individual feel their best keeps Debra motivated.
When she’s not at the clinic, Debra is a student at Pacific College of Health and Sciences in the doctoral program and loves creating clothing for her beloved dogs Baby and Barkley, who sometimes join her at her clinic.
If you would like to schedule a consultation with Debra call 520-276-6226. Acupuncture Health and Wellness is open Tuesday through Friday.