On Monday, the American Anthropological Association approved a resolution boycotting Israeli academic institutions. It’s the sort of illiberal and curiously targeted gesture — the AAA has confirmed to The New York Times that it has no similar boycott against any other country’s academic institutions, not even Russia’s — that on any other day would have infuriated me.

But why get worked up over the harms some feckless anthropologists are trying to inflict on the Jewish state when that state is doing so much worse to itself?

