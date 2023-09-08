Unemployment is near historic lows, and inflation has come way down. We are inflicting a strategic humiliation on Russia by arming Ukraine without putting U.S. forces at risk. The homicide rate fell by about 10% across 30 cities compared with last year. Democrats defied electoral trends by holding the Senate, scoring major legislative victories and easily confirming a Supreme Court nominee.

Why, then, do only 20% of voters rate the economy as “excellent” or “good,” versus 49% who call it “poor,” according to a New York Times/Siena poll? Why are Americans overwhelmingly pessimistic about the country’s future, according to the Pew Research Center? Why does Gallup find a significantly smaller percentage of Americans have confidence in the presidency today than they did in the last, disastrous year of Donald Trump’s tenure? And why is President Joe Biden polling dead even with his predecessor in multiple surveys despite the former president’s 91 felony charges?

