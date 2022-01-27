Brown: Gas stoves should come with a health warning label

If you are like many Arizonans, you probably think that products in the marketplace are safe. And if a product poses a potential threat to your health, it seems reasonable to expect that retailers would provide ample information, including how to prevent potential harm.
As consumers, we expect and have a right to be informed, but there’s an appliance in millions of American kitchens that is being sold with no warning label, when it actually should have had one: the gas stove.
Although generally assumed safe, a growing body of evidence suggests that gas stoves emit unsafe levels of pollutants inside of enclosed spaces, posing a significant threat to health. Burning gas for cooking releases carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and particulate matter into the kitchen and the rest of the house. Running a stove for as little as one hour can lead to concentrations of these unsafe pollutants that far exceed health-based standards. Exposure to these pollutants can cause asthma to develop, especially in children, and worsen symptoms for people with pre-existing respiratory illnesses.
While overhead ventilation that exhausts outside can help reduce exposure, there’s a worrisome lack of public awareness about why ventilation is so important, and many households either don’t own vent hoods or don’t use them regularly. And even if public education surrounding proper ventilation were to vastly improve, there’s another big reason to reconsider using gas stoves, which is their impact on the climate.
Gas production has very negative environmental impacts, as the gas used in our homes is mainly composed of methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Methane is regularly emitted into the atmosphere throughout the gas production chain, and those emissions contribute significantly to climate change.
And although gas stoves have been marketed for decades as the superior choice, with absolutely no mention of the negative health and climate impacts, electric and induction cooktops have improved tremendously since their initial introduction and now outperform gas. Even professional chefs are making the choice to ditch gas for good.
The issue now is getting the public up to speed. Americans have the right to be made fully aware of the health risks involved with burning methane gas indoors, and retailers have the responsibility to inform us. Best Buy is the perfect brand to take the lead. As America’s third-largest appliance retailer, and with nearly 1,000 store locations across the country, Best Buy not only has a large reach, but more importantly, tackling this issue falls totally in line with their company values.
Best Buy has already made great climate commitments and has built its brand on improving customers’ lives by introducing them to the best, latest tech, which is not gas-powered. Putting warning labels on gas stoves would not only raise consumer awareness of the health risks of cooking with gas, but also allow Arizonans to make better decisions, and help usher in the transition to safer, cleaner and superior electric options.
Diane E. Brown is the executive director of the Arizona PIRG Education Fund, an organization that conducts research and education on issues in the public interest. More information can be found at www.ArizonaPIRGEdFund.org.