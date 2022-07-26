Buffalo Soldier Day honors the African American men and women whose service to the nation is marked by heroism, honor and distinction. At Fort Huachuca we celebrate this day annually, and will celebrate this year on July 28, to remind every individual in our Army that they are essential to the success of our nation.
By their integration in 1952, the Buffalo Soldiers had earned well more than a dozen congressional Medals of Honor and more than 170 French Legion of Honor Medals, which is the highest honor for military and civilian service in America and France. The history of the Buffalo Soldier tells us where our Army and nation have come from, and where we need to go in the future.
Fort Huachuca was home to the first four Buffalo Soldier units: the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments. The Plains Indians originally bestowed the name “Buffalo Soldiers” on the 10th Cavalry because of the buffalo skin coat the cavalry wore in the winter and because the tenacity, stamina and courage of the soldiers reminded them of the American buffalo. Over the years, the name spread and was adopted as a symbol of pride by all four regiments.
This year we will dedicate a piece of the Army’s future to the remembrance of a Buffalo Soldier, Lt. John R. Fox. The Fort Huachuca East Range will be renamed the Lieutenant John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range Complex. It will be the first U.S. Army range dedicated solely to training and enhancing the Army’s Multi-Domain Operations capabilities.
The U.S. has entered an age of war fighting where we are challenged by peer and near-peer adversaries in all domains. In today’s dynamic and ever-changing operating environment, peer threats possess significant conventional, electromagnetic and cyber capabilities, which we must be proficient in to execute Multi-Domain Operations.
The installation is well-positioned to meet the Army’s demands by building on our current capabilities as a Major Range Test Facility Base. At its core, Fort Huachuca’s testing and training environment will enable combat development and ensure our soldiers can trust the intelligence and electronic warfare systems, functions, and concepts they need to fight and win.
What better way to honor the future legacy of Fort Huachuca and the local communities than to celebrate Lt. John R. Fox and the Buffalo Soldiers, who were pioneers for diversity and inclusion.
Additionally, we will dedicate the Buffalo Soldier Chapel and the Chapel Courtyard to another Buffalo Soldier, Chaplain Carter. Chaplain Carter was a clergyman, a colonel, and a pioneer for diversity and inclusion. But above all else, Chaplain Carter was a leader. He knew how to interact with people and usher them through extraordinary times in their lives.
Chaplain Carter went above and beyond the call of duty. He believed that outstanding performance was the key to diversity and inclusion, and for this reason we want our new military intelligence soldiers who visit the chapel to learn something about the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.
Days like today are how we pay tribute to all soldiers who have paved the way for us to enjoy our freedoms, and I hope it serves as a daily reminder that regardless of our backgrounds, we all can serve with distinction.
Maj. Gen. ANTHONY R. HALEis the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general.