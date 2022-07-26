Purchase Access

Buffalo Soldier Day honors the African American men and women whose service to the nation is marked by heroism, honor and distinction. At Fort Huachuca we celebrate this day annually, and will celebrate this year on July 28, to remind every individual in our Army that they are essential to the success of our nation.

By their integration in 1952, the Buffalo Soldiers had earned well more than a dozen congressional Medals of Honor and more than 170 French Legion of Honor Medals, which is the highest honor for military and civilian service in America and France. The history of the Buffalo Soldier tells us where our Army and nation have come from, and where we need to go in the future.

