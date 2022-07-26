Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

By Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general

Buffalo Soldier Day honors the African American men and women whose service to the Nation is marked by heroism, honor and distinction. At Fort Huachuca we celebrate this day annually, and will celebrate this year on July 28, to remind every individual in our Army that they are essential to the success of our Nation.

Tags