You've probably heard Republicans say the Inflation Reduction Act — the massive spending bill just passed by Senate Democrats — includes provisions to hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents. The number seems too big to believe. The IRS has just 93,654 employees, according to the Office of Personnel Management. Why would Congress, in one bill, increase the IRS workforce by something like 92%? It doesn't seem possible. It certainly doesn't seem wise.

It's not wise, but it is possible. And that is what 50 Senate Democrats, along with tie-breaking Vice President Kamala Harris, did when they passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives about $80 billion to the IRS between now and 2031. (The name, "Inflation Reduction Act," was a ruse to convince gullible voters that Democrats are actually doing something about inflation; the bill itself is made up of expensive climate measures, plus prescription drug provisions, tax increases and the initiative to increase IRS enforcement.)

