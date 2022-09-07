Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Harriet Hageman is the environmental lawyer who defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney by a landslide in Wyoming's much-watched Republican House primary. Hageman, who will surely trounce token Democratic opposition in the general election, is now getting ready to take office. She was in Washington last week— not for that preparation, but to argue in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over its disastrous actions causing the Gold King Mine disaster in Colorado in 2015. That's the kind of thing she does in her life as a lawyer.

While in Washington, Hageman sat down for an interview about the race against Cheney —  how she won, what it means, and what she plans to do when she takes office.

Tags