There's a new report from NBC News that President Joe Biden has told a confidant — the Rev. Al Sharpton, of all people — that he will run for re-election in 2024. It's not terribly well-sourced, attributing the information to "an official of Sharpton's National Action Network" who told NBC what Sharpton had told him.

In any event, the story says Biden told Sharpton, as the two posed for pictures after a White House meeting with civil rights leaders on Sept. 2: "I'm going to do it again. I'm going."

