Recently, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city has printed thousands of flyers it plans to distribute at the U.S.-Mexico border. The flyer has a simple message to illegal border-crossers: Don't come to New York.

The headline is in all caps: "UPDATES TO ASYLUM-SEEKERS FROM THE CITY OF NEW YORK." The flyer goes on to say that more than 90,000 migrants have come to the city since April of last year. Now, the handout says, "There is no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals." The flyer goes on to warn, "Housing in NYC is very expensive," as is the cost of "food, transportation and other necessities."

