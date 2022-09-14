Purchase Access

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in a pre-taped interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" last weekend. As is often the case with her interviews, Harris said a few awkward, ill-informed or downright odd things.

For example, she claimed that the U.S.-Mexico border is "secure." When asked if she was confident of that, Harris answered, "We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration." It's hard to figure out what that meant.

