It is sometimes said that the prosecutions of former President Donald Trump are "backfiring" on Democrats. That is, instead of lowering Trump's political support, they are raising it. That is indeed happening among Republicans and some independents. But many Democrats still hope the cumulative weight of multiple indictments — there will soon be four, when the Georgia case is added to the New York case and the two federal cases — will make it impossible for Trump to win the general election.

That is why there seemed to be a mini panic recently when a number of political observers pointed out that, in spite of everything that has happened, Trump not only has a very good chance of winning the Republican nomination — he also has a reasonable chance of winning the presidency again.