On Sept. 4, 2021, Cochise County Deputy Sheriff German Paz responded to a missing person call for service in Pearce.
He was provided information that two subjects had traveled to Arizona to pick up a child pursuant to a custody arrangement. Neither subject had contacted their family or friends and there was a concern for their wellbeing.
Deputy Paz was assigned this call and he responded to the Pearce residence where the child was to be picked up. While speaking with the parent at that residence, Deputy Paz recognized the parent was acting unusually nervous when asked about the overdue parties.
Deputy Paz was able to determine the hotel where the overdue parties had been staying. This information allowed Deputy Paz to obtain a vehicle description of the parties’ rental car. Deputy Paz then contacted our search and rescue coordinator, who had the overdue parties’ cellular phones “pinged.”
The cellular phones had been turned off but the last known ping was in the general vicinity of Pearce.
A search and rescue helicopter, which was flying in the vicinity, observed the remains of a burned vehicle in the desert area to the west of the Pearce residence. Deputy Paz located the burned vehicle and noted that it matched the description of the rental car which had been used by the overdue parties.
Deputy Paz forwarded this information to his supervisor and the Major Crimes Unit. A search warrant was subsequently executed for the property. It was determined that the burned vehicle was, in fact, the missing rental car. This coordinated effort led to the discovery of a gruesome double homicide.
The quick decision-making and diligence of Deputy Paz resulted in the arrest of a suspect within a matter of hours from the time he was initially dispatched on the call for service.
After further investigation, the suspect was indicted for two counts of first degree murder. The victim’s families were highly grateful of Deputy Paz’s actions.
Submitted by Lt. R. Morales of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office
