It is my honor to address you all and start by thanking you for your service, if applicable.
I am a proud veteran, and like others, have extended the “Call to Serve” by voluntarily joining the ranks of law enforcement.
The Huachuca City Police Department has served the small but mighty Town of Huachuca City since its founding in 1958. When you drive to Fort Huachuca from Interstate 10 heading east (south), you pass right through our town of approximately a 2-mile stretch on State Route 90, otherwise known as Huachuca Boulevard. Here is a hint, obey the traffic control signs!
The Huachuca City Police Department has had the opportunity to work with the Arizona National Guard (Thank you, Gov. Ducey and team). We had a soldier (Pfc. Alex Lopez) who had been assigned to the Huachuca City Police Department over several months. Pfc. Lopez was an asset to our small staff of six employees. We consist of one records person, an animal control officer and four sworn peace officers (including the chief). Pfc. Lopez accomplished that which had been assigned to him. Examples include but are not limited to; Assist records department with filing and data entry, assist animal control officer with helping to surplus obsolete town equipment and find our fourt-legged friends who get lose. Pfc. Lopez also has participated in a controlled ride-along with one of my police officers as an extra pair of eyes. A great opportunity to provide Pfc. Lopez with some tools of the trade in law enforcement, as this, potentially, is Pfc. Lopez’s chosen profession.
My staff and I enjoyed teaching and imparting any wisdom, skills and military bearing upon Pfc. Lopez. It may be reciting a good joke to and Pfc. Lopez. HCPD has reveled in the notion that our team has helped the Arizona National Guard to make Pfc. Lopez a better soldier as Pfc. Lopez helped make HCPD a better place to work and learn. HCPD staff respectfully thanks the National Guard for allowing us to be a part of their soldier’s work and life experience. We are now working with Spec. Taylor. HCPD will use the same model of mentorship by all personnel to make a good, smooth transition for Spec. Taylor.
Individually we can make a change, together we can make a difference!
Submitted by Chief James L. Theis, Huachuca City Police Department
