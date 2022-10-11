In 2015, when a Supreme Court majority ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that "state bans on same-sex marriage and on recognizing same-sex marriages duly performed in other jurisdictions are unconstitutional under the Due Process and Equal Protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution," I wrote that the court had an obligation to tell us if there were any standards left when it comes to human relations.

If it could come up with one, I wanted to know on what that standard was based? I predicted that having abandoned a constitutional standard, a millennia of tradition, sociological evidence, even the scriptural definition of marriage and family, that others who operated outside of tradition would be next in line to demand their "rights."