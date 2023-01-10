After months of ignoring the problem and demonstrably false claims by his Homeland Security secretary that the southern border is "secure," President Biden is finally visiting the area this week as part of a trip to Mexico.

Last week, the administration announced it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Why are laws against illegal border crossings being selectively applied to this group of migrants? Most people believe laws are supposed to apply to everyone. Try claiming an exemption for speeding if you are pulled over and watch the reaction of the police officer.

