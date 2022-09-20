The saying "the chickens have come home to roost" seems to apply to the immigration policies of the Biden administration, sanctuary cities and states.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Arizona, have been sending hundreds of people who have illegally crossed the border into their states to Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Delaware. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, sent 50 migrants to the uber-liberal town of Martha's Vineyard. Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts, promptly ordered the National Guard to send them to Joint Base Cape Cod. That should preserve property values in a town where wealthy residents, including former President Barack Obama, own homes.

