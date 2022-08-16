Purchase Access

Commenting about the FBI executing a search warrant on former president Donald Trump’s Florida home, which he approved, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. … All Americans are entitled to the even-handed application of the law, to due process, and to the presumption of innocence.”

None of this applies to the way the Department of Justice, the FBI and most of the media have treated Donald Trump.

