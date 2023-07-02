DUBROVNIK, Croatia — Twenty-one episodes of the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” were filmed in this city of 16th century high walls and complicated history. One of them was shot along a section of St. Dominic Street, known as the walk of shame.

The very concept of shame seems foreign to us today, like the stockades of the American Puritan era which were designed to humiliate those who violated what were then cultural norms and serve as a warning to others not to tread similar paths.

