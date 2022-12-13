Leaving aside any possible undeclared motives for leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has said some things that have needed to be said for a long time.

In an op-ed, Sinema wrote, “Americans are told that we have only two choices — Democrat or Republican — and that we must subscribe wholesale to policy views the parties hold, views that have pulled further and further toward extremism.” She added this is a “false choice.” More about extremism in a moment.

