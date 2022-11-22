Merriam-Webster has announced it is adding about 500 new words to its 7th edition of the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary. I doubt most people will ever use them in conversation or in writing, but they will be beneficial when playing the board game.

Meanwhile, the corruption of the English language continues. Some words (and their usage), which might be better known than these new Scrabble entries, continue to be misapplied (a great 10-letter word) while pronouns and nouns are increasingly used in the same sentence, in violation of sound grammar rules.

Tags