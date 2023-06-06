It wasn’t a difficult choice to watch the first of the NBA playoff games between Miami and Denver instead of Donald Trump’s appearance on “Hannity,” but when Denver built a 12-point lead, I switched channels to see if Trump might say something new. Nope, same old denouncing of opponents and the juvenile name-calling, as Ron DeSantis has rightly called it.

Trump’s only gracious moment was saying about President Biden’s fall at the Air Force Academy, “I hope he wasn’t hurt.”

Tags