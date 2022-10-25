Former President Donald Trump says any member of his administration who runs for president against him — should he decide to run again in 2024 — would be engaging in an act of disloyalty.

Appearing on Fox Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Trump was asked about possible other GOP candidates, specifically his former vice president, Mike Pence, his UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. Trump’s response: “Well, many of them have said they would never run if I run. So, we’ll see whether or not that turns out to be true. I think it’d be very disloyal if they did [run], but that’s OK too. And the polls have me leading by 40, 50 points.” Partially that may be because no one else, including him, has yet announced for president.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Tags