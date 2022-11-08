Assuming the polls are right — and history has shown that is sometimes a risky assumption — Republicans will take over the House of Representatives by a large margin following Tuesday's election and possibly even the Senate by enough seats to send a message to Democrats and the media.

The message to Democrats is that large numbers of voters see their tax-and-spend policies with accompanying inflation, their failure to secure the border and an indifference to violent crime and unsafe streets in New York and other major cities as the fault of their party. The message to the media is that no matter how biased they are in favor of Democrats it hasn't worked this time. This news should embolden Republicans to ignore what surely will be the inevitable loud whining from the left and claim a mandate to accomplish what voters have elected them to do.

