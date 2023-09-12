“When people lack teachers, their tendencies are not corrected; when they do not have ritual and moral principles, then their lawlessness is not controlled.” (XunZi – ancient Chinese philosopher)

Walking along a street in Madrid in the 1970s after a late-night supper, I asked a local resident if there was much crime in the city. When he replied, “hardly any,” I asked why? “No repeaters,” he said.

