Canyon Vista Medical Center and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona are pleased to congratulate the 2021-2022 class of Veterans Wall honorees: Jose Baeza (USMC), Bill Beecher USA), John Black (USA), Larry Colby (USA), Joe Delgado (USN), Erick J. Fowler (USA), Glenn McDaniel (USA), Keven Peterson (USA), Jane Strain (USA), Don Townsend (USA), Joseph Wood (USA), and Lorenza Wysong (USA).
Since the hospital’s opening in 2015, 12 veterans have been recognized each year for their continuing community service. Their photos and bios have been displayed prominently in Canyon Vista’s hallway opposite the large copper American flag. Normally, the hospital hosts a large community reception near Veterans Day to honor both the retiring and incoming classes of veterans, but on account of COVID, the ceremony was cancelled in 2020 and was held virtually in 2021. This year’s ceremony can be viewed on the Canyon Vista Medical Center website.
Selfless service, one of the Army’s core values, is defined as “putting the welfare of the nation, the army, and one’s subordinates before their own.” Additionally, the basic building block of selfless service is “the commitment of each team member to go a little further, endure a little longer, and look a little closer to see how he or she can add to the effort.”
This concept does not end when a service member takes off the uniform. These 12 veterans have continued their military value of selfless service long after hanging up their uniforms. In this year’s class alone, the outreach of these men and women has touched our youngest children, those in school, and those continuing their education. It has benefited our senior citizens, veterans of America’s wars, Fort Huachuca, and even our animals. It has improved life for folks living in poverty, providing improved food and transportation options and assisting with access to medical care. Law enforcement, courts, places of worship and even our community’s economic development have all benefited from these volunteers. Their reach stretches beyond our borders to Mexico and even Haiti. We honor and thank them for helping make Cochise County what it is today and for their continuing selfless service to others.