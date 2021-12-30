CABLE brings you the following article by Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Constance Baker:
I would like to recognize Deputy Tom Fair. He is part of my squad and works Region 1, which covers Bisbee up to Whetstone. He is one of the highest call takers and most motivated and dedicated deputies in Cochise County.
Tom is not only a deputy, his days off are spent at the fire department as a paramedic. The days he is not at either of his two jobs, he can be found repairing a roof or some other project for his elderly neighbor(s). Tom does everything for everyone, from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to helping his community on his days off. He never complains and helping those around him is just second nature.
Tom is considered a natural leader, a servant leader and he looks out for those around him. He takes care of his entire squad. He makes sure that they understand every aspect of their job here at CCSO, and he does so in a very respectful way. He brings those around him up with morale and brings cohesion to our squad. He is probably the most knowledgeable and experienced deputy in all of CCSO.
Tom excels at firearms, medical and handling the most complex of calls. He gets our phone calls when a sergeant or corporal is not available to answer.
In just the last few weeks, Tom took a search warrant over for me because he knew I was supposed to check off duty early that day to travel out of state. He did not hesitate to step up, make sure my search warrant was completed and executed. He then did the immense amount of paperwork for the report that comes with it. His priority was making sure I got taken care of and didn’t miss my travel deadline.
Recently, I had an object in my tire, I had two arrests, and was booking them into the jail. I showed Tom my tire. He volunteered to change it in order for me to get my booking paperwork done and be back on the road. I didn’t ask him to do this and was shocked at his offer of such kindness. To him it was just part of being a team. It was hot out and the end of the day. Yet, Tom, as he is ... is always right there for everyone.
Each and every time annual qualifications come around, whether it’s for shotgun or handgun, Tom always arranges extra training for us. He goes out of his way, day in and day out, to be available for us and makes sure we are prepared for everything. He has influenced other deputies that are not even in our squad and always steps up and makes himself available.
I think Tom should be recognized for the way he influences those around him, the mentorship and leadership he provides; his selfless service to his community and the way he always puts others first, before himself. That is true leadership and teamwork.