It’s Women’s History Month, and this year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

I bet most of us know a remarkable woman who serves or previously served within the military, either as a soldier or civilian. I share my home with one such woman, my wife Stacey. She is a remarkable woman who is a dedicated Army civilian, and she has spent her career supporting our soldiers and their families and I am very proud of her.

Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale is the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general

