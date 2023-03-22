It’s Women’s History Month, and this year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
I bet most of us know a remarkable woman who serves or previously served within the military, either as a soldier or civilian. I share my home with one such woman, my wife Stacey. She is a remarkable woman who is a dedicated Army civilian, and she has spent her career supporting our soldiers and their families and I am very proud of her.
Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, my senior enlisted advisor, is a remarkable female soldier who has had an incredible career she earned with each achievement and accomplishment over the last couple of decades.
I could go on and on about the women — soldiers and Army civilians — within my office who work hard each day to support our military intelligence enterprise. I appreciate their hard work, not just during Women’s History Month, but every day of the year.
Through this year’s theme, the Army recognizes the historic achievements of women of every race, class and ethnic background who have defended our nation and strengthened our Army in countless recorded and unrecorded ways.
Recently, the Army selected three women to have Army installations named in their honor: Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Lt. Col. Charity Adams, and Julia Moore.
Walker was the first and only woman to receive a Medal of Honor She helped change the face of medicine during the Civil War. She was also the first woman to be appointed as an assistant surgeon. Adams served as the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II. Her service during the war helped defeat the Axis powers. She fought against segregation in the Army, helping to open the doors of opportunity for African American women in the military. Moore, the wife of retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, was selected because of her efforts in the aftermath of the Battle of Ia Drang Valley that prompted the Army to establish survivor support networks and casualty notification teams. She is depicted by Madeleine Stowe in the film “We Were Soldiers.”
Women, both soldiers and civilians, have a place in the Army, and they contribute to our nation’s security. The Army celebrates its diversity and finds strength in its diverse force. We have 1,019 women who serve within the Active Component Infantry, Armor, and Field Artillery branches. Thirty-five percent of our DA civilian workforce is women. There are 114 women who have graduated from Ranger School since 2015.
The Army’s women put the needs of their country and their families above their own. They fight for equality and fairness. It is this self-sacrifice and determination that ensures that our country succeeds.