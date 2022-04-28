Hello NABURs!
Another glorious month in the NABURhood is behind us and with it we welcomed so many new members and great conversations onto the platform.
The warming weather brings beautiful photos to NABUR, and our regular members continue to share the beauty that is Cochise County. From Easter celebrations to nature hikes, our NABURs have captured their community in a snapshot and you too can share your photos on NABUR. We are always looking for hidden gems, so tell your neighbors to join NABUR and share away.
NABUR, or our Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding & Respect, is the Herald/Review’s social media platform that directly links the newsroom with the Cochise county community. The comments and posts on NABUR are very valuable to us all and managed by our journalists to create the best conversations and answer your questions directly.
We have welcomed over 150 new NABURs onto our platform this month and the hustle and bustle of conversation shows great activity in our NABURhood. Our new NABURs have asked about local businesses, county news revolving around specific topics like City Council decisions and water issues in the area, local events and so much more!
The Herald/Review is always looking for interests and story ideas from the public and when NABUR and reporter Dakota Croog asked “What are some topics or issues in the Sierra Vista and greater Cochise County community that you feel need more attention brought to/reporting emphasis placed on?,” the community responded with lots to add.
NABUR Kurt Obermeier answered with “Road conditions. Maybe the City needs to send a delegation to Phoenix to camp out in whatever office is responsible for fixing some of the HWY90 and 92 sections in town.”
NABUR Rachel Gray responded with “Kurt, Good news! ADOT has allocated funds, $10.6M, to fix the portions of HWY 90 on the bypass and by Fry's and Target. The project is in the queue and expected to be completed next calendar year,” she said. “Also, there is a bill headed to vote this session to allocate funding to fix some areas of HWY 90.”
NABUR Scott Green said “as a motorcycle rider I have to agree. The road conditions can be hazardous with ruts and potholes.”
To which Kurt responded with “Scott Green, I absolutely agree. It's obvious DOT engineers do not ride or they would not allow their roads to deteriorate to this point.”
Gas prices have continues to be a hot topic in the NABURhood. Last month we had some great conversations around the topic and NABUR Judy Dermody adds to it this month.
“Here is an observation that I haven't seen addressed here...why is gasoline in Sierra Vista and Huachuca City sitting at $4.49 a gallon and in Benson the cheapest gas is $3.98 a gallon when it only costs about 2 pennies a gallon to bring it to the Sierra Vista area?,” she said. “I discovered the price difference a couple of weeks ago when it was being reported that gas prices in Tucson had dropped by a nickel two weeks in a row, and I didn't even see a 1 penny drop in our area.”
She goes on to add more to the conversation, so head to NABUR now to read her comments and see what others say about the rise and fall of gas prices in the area.
Our NABURs at Cochise College posted “Did you know the U.S. Army had a bicycle Corp?“ They advertise their upcoming semester classes on NABUR to inform the community on opportunities to learn. Visit NABUR to see all their posts and respond with your thoughts.
“Seems funny, to me anyway, that the Army was fairly quick to be interested in the bicycle, and so slow it chased away Orville Wright, refusing to put any stock in that silly new-fangled "aeroplane" thingy,” NABUR Michael F.S.W. Morrison commented on this class post.
This month we also had another Talk with the Newsroom with our very own Bruce Whetten, Sports editor and Douglas reporter for the Herald/Review. If you missed last months, we talked with Summer Hom about her education reporting so head to NABUR to catch up.
Bruce talked about his lengthy career covering sports in Cochise County, the difficulties and highlights of the job, Best of Preps and the athletic stars of 2022 and more. So make sure to head to NABUR to watch these exclusive NABUR videos and comment your thoughts. Our reporters work hard and this series allows you to get to know us!
“Those were the days,” commented NABUR Richard Armstrong. “When Bruce arrived at the Dispatch, I was the hard-news reporter/photographer/standby editor. "Word processors" were the hot newsroom technology, and I taught Bruce about those magical green screens.
These are just highlights of this month’s NABUR conversations and I encourage you to catch up now, get your neighbors to join and start conversations of your own.
To end, I want to share some news of my own. My time in the NABURhood is coming to a close as I move onto other adventures. The world is filled with opportunities and sometimes we have to grab them for growth in the long-term future. My job shifts me in a different direction away from NABUR for a bit but that just means the conversations will need a new guide, and I encourage that to be you, our NABURs!
Since my time with NABUR and the Herald/Review we have grown this platform exponentially and have sparked some of the most important community conversations. I am pleased to have been a member and will continue to keep up with the conversations started by you, our NABURs!
Thank you for allowing me into your conversations and I know our paths will cross somewhere down the line.
NABUR builds connections, sparks conversations and is here for us to better understand our community in Cochise County. As the year goes on, I will look forward to seeing conversations bloom and the NABURhood continue to grow and expand.