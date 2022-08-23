Purchase Access

There is one thing about Mike Pence: He shows himself to be a spineless weasel every chance he gets.

Just Wednesday, Pence said in a speech that he would “consider” testifying before the Jan. 6 committee if summoned. What does that mean? They want to talk to him, and he knows it.

Charles M. Blow, a New York Times Opinion columnist, writes about politics, public opinion and social justice.

