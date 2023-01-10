Many families have a grandfather or an uncle who, in his prime, was the patriarch, the family’s force and compass. His counsel was sought and heeded. He was treated with the utmost respect and deference.

But, as the years passed, his power waned; his acuity dulled; his admonitions began to sound archaic. The family reordered itself. So another man or a woman became the leader, and the grandfather or uncle was demoted, without any formal proclamation but by familial inertia, to a kind of elder emeritus.

Tags