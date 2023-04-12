Last week, the same Tennessee House of Representatives that had resisted expelling a Republican member accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls — and who was recorded apologizing to one of them, never specifying what for — expelled two young Black representatives. Their offense? Halting House proceedings by protesting the chamber’s intransigence on gun legislation.

State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were joined by Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white woman, in chanting “no action, no peace” — urging their fellow legislators to act in the wake of the mass shooting in late March at Nashville’s Covenant School. They were soon known as the Tennessee Three.

