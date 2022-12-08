Teresa Murray - Arizona PIRG Education Fund.png

Teresa Murray

‘Tis the time of year when advertisements for toys seem to be everywhere you turn. The good news is that all toys sold in the U.S. must meet safety standards. The bad news is that occasionally an unsafe toy slips through the process and ends up on a store shelf or for purchase online.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 149,000 children aged 14 and younger go to an emergency room each year because of toy-related injuries or illnesses. The threats to children include recalled toys, counterfeit toys that don’t meet U.S. safety standards and failure to heed warning labels.

Teresa Murray is the Consumer Watchdog for the Arizona PIRG Education Fund.

