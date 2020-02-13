Our health as Arizonans is at risk due to a problem we have chosen to ignore, our aging agricultural workforce. The average age of a farmer in Arizona is 61 years old, 20 years above the median working age for the state, and only 7% of farmers are below 35. If we are going to continue to benefit from the 104 million cartons of fresh produce and other essential crops that help to feed us and our economy, we need to address this issue NOW.
We therefore encourage you to contact your legislator to support the passage of SB 1206. The bill appropriates $250,000 annually through 2024 to the Department of Agriculture to be used on an internship program for beginning farmers and ranchers. This program will not only help beginning farmers and ranchers enter a critical industry in Arizona, but help sustain farmers and ranchers by providing them with needed workforce assistance.
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been working on sustainable healthy agricultural systems for over a decade and has seen the dramatic effect it has on communities, especially rural communities without access to fresh produce. This bill focuses on agricultural organizations across the state with a priority to historically underserved communities including rural or tribal areas.
Colorado and New Mexico have recently created agricultural internship programs to address this issue. We want to keep our future farmers here in Arizona and prevent losing them to our neighbors.
SB 1206 enjoys the bi partisan sponsorship support with Senator Pratt (R-Dist 8) serving as the prime sponsor and Senators Sylvia Allen (R-Dist 30) and Rick Grey (R-Dist 21) serving as co-sponsors with Senator Tony Navarrete (D-Dist 30) and Lisa Otondo (D-dist 4) also serving as co-sponsors.
PLEASE call your legislator today to ensure the future of our agricultural work force, economy and to ensure we have and trained agricultural workforce for the future on Arizona.
Submitted by CFSA President and CEO Clint Mabie
