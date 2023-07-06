Cochise County is fortunate to have a variety of agencies and services to benefit its residents. One such agency is our Cochise County Health and Human Services that benefits our county residents.
The recent COVID pandemic highlighted the need for and appreciation of a premier public health organization such as CCHHS. You have to wonder what the outcome would have been in Cochise County had we not had a quality health department staffed by exceptional personnel.
I serve on the board of health so I thought it would be interesting to explain some of its functions.
First of all, I asked county supervisor and health board chair Ann English about her thoughts relative to the health and human services department, and she told me, “Since health and safety are two issues we all need and want for a good life, the Cochise County Health and Human Services Department serves the public every day. From before birth to death, we have programs to keep you healthy in your homes, your community, your schools and the businesses related to the food you consume."
She went on to say, "We are truly blessed to have access to all these many services at no cost or minimal cost."
Then I asked Interim Director Beth Robinson what her assessment was. And she basically echoed Supervisor English’s thoughts:
"It is a privilege to serve as the interim health director alongside the amazing staff here at Cochise County Health and Social Services. I am grateful that I am able to give back to the community that I have been a part of since I was in seventh grade. While raising my family I was able to take advantage of the variety of resources the health department offers. The goal of public health is preventative health care, we want to teach our community how to live healthier to try and prevent those major medical events from occurring.”
Public Health Emergency Preparedness is a major CCHHS responsibility. This section is the prime entity for coordinating and monitoring responses to public health hazards and emergencies. The 9/11 disaster provided the catalyst for public health agencies at a national level to begin to develop responsive plans. Sadly, the wave of mass shootings has fueled this action.
Being able to respond rapidly to acts of bioterrorism, epidemics and wildfires is an essential requirement since these emergency responses are complex and diverse.
I asked Robinson about some of the involvements CCHHS has experienced in its PHEP responsibilities.
There was a flood in Elfrida last year and PHEP assisted residents in assessments of their damaged homes and properties. It also partnered with Office of Emergency Services to be the incident commander in the affected areas of Elfrida and St. David. Additionally, PHEP was the point of contact in the community for temporary shelter, food and water. Elfrida native and CCHHS employee Marisa De La Cruz lent a hometown “flavor” to the services.
Another CCHHS service is in the Clinical Services Division-Reproductive Health Services. CCHHS provides reproductive health services such as Pap smears, birth control pills, breastfeeding resources, pregnancy testing, condoms and testing for sexually transmitted diseases at no cost.
In 2022 Cochise County native April Power, who is a family nurse practitioner, helped 109 underserved individuals in our community. She provided reproductive health visits and well-woman exams.
If there is someone who wants information about community resources, they can call Chris Waters, community health worker, at 520-559-8220.
So to those individuals who question the value of CCHHS, he answer is simply … yes, it is a very necessary and beneficial agency for Cochise County. We’re fortunate to have it!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD, has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.