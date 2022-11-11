Nov. 10 was a special day for our military veterans.
The Legacy Foundation and Canyon Vista Medical Center jointly recognized 12 Cochise County military veterans who have continued to serve their community long after they hung up their uniforms.
The Veterans Wall, which is located by the hospital’s gift shop, will bear individual recognition for each veteran until November 2023.
Recipients were nominated by community members and selected by the Veterans Wall Committee. The prime criteria considered in addition to honorable military service was continued service to the community.
Veteran Wall recipients for 2022 were Army, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Kiven Handison, Wesley Hwett Jr., Larry Horton, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller, Jennifer Vandeweg, Robert Murphy, Robert White and Trisha Thompson; Marine Corps, Don Price; Navy, Joseph Ford; and Coast Guard, Charles Balzarini (posthumous award).
And what did these outstanding individuals contribute to the community ?
Well, there was a varied and plethora of contributions; mayor of Sierra Vista, sheriff of Cochise County, member of Sierra Vista’s Planning And Zoning Committee and a member of the Sierra Vista City Council, senior vice commander of the Disabled American Veterans, senior member of the Vietnam Veterans Board of Directors and a volunteer at the Warrior Healing Center, member of the First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista, worker on shaping Sierra Vista's West End, active member of the Calvary Chapel and a church elder and a member of church’s board of directors, member of Rotary International, member of the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center Foundation Board, co-chair of the SVRHC annual golf tournament, Army Community Services volunteer who conducted financial management courses for military families, hospitality minister at St. Andrew Catholic Church, founder of the Thunder Mountain Detachment of the Marine Corps League, member of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team and a member of the Legacy Foundation’s Board of Directors, and a commissioner on the city of Sierra Vista Parks and Recreation Commission who advised the City Council in the establishment of essential policies.
So, as you can see, these veterans have really been active in making our community a better place to live.
The idea for honoring our veterans arose when during the last days of hospital construction a committee of citizens and hospital representatives were involved in developing a decoration plan for the new hospital. One person suggested we honor our veterans, and the Veterans Wall came into being. To date 72 men and women have been honored for their service with another 12 being recognized this year.
As mentioned, these individuals were not only patriotic military personnel, but they continued to serve once their uniforms hung in the closet of memories.
It’s very gratifying to see a community stand behind those who have served and hopefully signifies a new respect and regard for the military.
This certainly is unlike the philosophy that prevailed during Vietnam and other historical periods in our country. One interesting story that happened during that time in Oceanside, California, involved the merchants of Oceanside and members of the Marine Corps First Division.
Signs were displayed around the community that read, “Dogs and Marines keep off the grass.” Obviously, a military presence was not desired in the community.
But the division’s commanding general was a shrewd individual.
Military personnel were paid in cash during this period, and the general arranged to have the several thousand Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton paid in $2 bills.
When $2 bills started appearing in merchants’ cash registers, the message came across to the merchants loud and clear … and the signs came down.
Now the philosophy has changed, and veterans are respected and honored each year.
Thank you for your service
LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.