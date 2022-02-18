History fans!
In our last episode, rising tensions over water between Richard Gird and ranchers along the San Pedro led to bringing in his friend Judge Bidwell to advise and help resolve the issue.
Gird was wise to ignore Bidwell’s advice, which could have led to yet another shooting in this violent Old West area.
Bidwell had come to an agreement with the man mentioned, who later backed out. Bidwell then advised a dramatic approach, which cooler heads passed on. Wood recalled, “He sent me down word to go and take the spring by force: first decoy the man who was holding the spring away, and then take some armed men and hold it. But I made another arrangement with the man … The spring was claimed by a man named Lewis; he had a man named Dory in charge of it … Dory was using a portion of the water for irrigating a small garden, and Judge Bidwell agreed to pay him $200 to reimburse him for any loss that might come to the garden, and Dory in consideration of that was to turn the water back into the stream. Dory was afraid Lewis would hear of it and discharge him; at least that was the reason Dory gave me for not carrying out the arrangement … I went up to Dory and told him there was no use about our having any trouble about it, that what little water he wanted for his garden would make no difference; that it was simply an idea of Lewis’ to deprive us of the water and bring on a law suit, and force the company to terms, and that our ditch tenders would need a little help; that as long as the water ran along in the stream we could work our mills, and we would give him $20 a week to assist the ditch tender, and if I heard that Lewis was coming down I would send word to him and he could divert the water on to the flat again as he had been doing before.”
Wood now made an ally of someone with whom he could easily have ended up in court. Worse yet, had he taken the advice of Bidwell, exchanged gunfire, had a fatal shot come from one of Gird’s men, it could have united other ranchers who saw Gird as muscling in on their access to the limited water in the San Pedro, and the opening of a range war could have been imminent.
As for the rest of the matter, did Wood put up with Dory to get the best of Lewis?
“I put it up with Dory to get the water.”
Gird’s team stayed focused on the larger purpose at hand, to keep the mill running with a minimum of trouble. Of the opportunity that Gird had given him, Wood added that this was “a position of more responsibility than I had ever held before … ” Though its intent was to be used as a reservoir for the mills, recreation rather than industry drew some to the unique man-made lake that Gird’s dam had created, sometimes with problematic results.
On June 18, 1881, the Tombstone Epitaph reported a near-drowning at Gird’s dam/reservoir. “Professor A.B. McCaw came near losing his life at the reservoir at Charleston on Thursday. He was bathing in company with Frank Clough, and getting beyond his depth was saved only by the skillful daring of Mr. Clough, who towed him ashore.”